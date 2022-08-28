News
Rediff.com  » News » India, US special forces hold mega exercise in HP, focus on anti-terror ops

India, US special forces hold mega exercise in HP, focus on anti-terror ops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 28, 2022 20:27 IST
The special forces of India and the US carried out a three-week mega exercise primarily focusing on counter-terror operations in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Army said the exercise Vajra Prahar was "significant" in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of the current global situation.

The 13th edition joint special forces exercise culminated on Sunday.

 

This annual exercise is hosted alternatively between India and the United States.

The 12th edition was conducted at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord in Washington in October last year.

The exercise saw both sides carrying out air-borne operations, special operations and counter-terror drills in a joint environment under the United Nations charter.

The exercise was conducted in two phases; the first phase involved combat conditioning and tactical level special missions training exercises and the second phase included 48 hours of validation of training received by both contingents in the first phase.

Both contingents "expressed immense satisfaction with the outcomes of the exercise, in terms of the standards achieved and sharing of best practices" when they undertook joint training, planning and execution of a series of mock operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain, the Army said in a statement.

It said the exercise has further strengthened the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both nations as well as improved bilateral defence cooperation.

