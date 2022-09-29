Yeh Hai India: What Our Jawans Can Do

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Soldiers display their combat skills at the Nagrota military station in Jammu, September 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Soldiers show their skill at a 'Know Your Army' mela at the Nagrota military station. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Across the country, Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel conduct a mock drill at the Radisson Blu hotel in Ranchi. Photograph: Jharkhand Police Headquarters/Handout/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A glimpse of the anti-terrorist mock drill at the Radisson Blu hotel in Ranchi. Photograph: Jharkhand Police Headquarters/Handout/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com