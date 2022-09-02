Day after US voices concern, Indian Army team joins Russian military drill

An Indian Army team on Thursday joined the Vostok military exercise in Russia in which a number of countries, including China, are participating.

The exercise from September 1 to 7 is taking place at different locations in Russia's Far East amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Defence Ministry said the exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

Asked about concerns expressed by the US over the exercise, officials said India has been participating in multilateral exercises in Russia.

Russia said on Monday that the Vostok 2022 military exercises will be held from September 1 to 7 at different locations in the Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India and several other countries.

The exercises will allow the armies of the participating countries to "practice defensive and offensive operations" at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The strategic maneuvers will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels," it said, adding that it will engage troops from China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and several ex-Soviet nations.