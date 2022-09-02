News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after US voices concern, Indian Army team joins Russian military drill

Day after US voices concern, Indian Army team joins Russian military drill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 02, 2022 00:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Indian Army team on Thursday joined the Vostok military exercise in Russia in which a number of countries, including China, are participating.

The exercise from September 1 to 7 is taking place at different locations in Russia's Far East amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 

The Defence Ministry said the exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

Asked about concerns expressed by the US over the exercise, officials said India has been participating in multilateral exercises in Russia.

Russia said on Monday that the Vostok 2022 military exercises will be held from September 1 to 7 at different locations in the Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India and several other countries.

The exercises will allow the armies of the participating countries to "practice defensive and offensive operations" at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The strategic maneuvers will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels," it said, adding that it will engage troops from China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and several ex-Soviet nations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Russia accounts for most of India's arms imports
Russia accounts for most of India's arms imports
US 'concerned' over India's military drill with Russia
US 'concerned' over India's military drill with Russia
Russian protection for India against Pak nuclear attack
Russian protection for India against Pak nuclear attack
US Open: World No 1 Swiatek cruises past Stephens
US Open: World No 1 Swiatek cruises past Stephens
Asia Cup: Lanka win battle of nerves to enter Super 4
Asia Cup: Lanka win battle of nerves to enter Super 4
Karnataka seer booked in sexual abuse case arrested
Karnataka seer booked in sexual abuse case arrested
Modi inaugurates rly, Kochi Metro projects in Kerala
Modi inaugurates rly, Kochi Metro projects in Kerala
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India needs time to move away from Russia: US

India needs time to move away from Russia: US

'Indian soldier costs minimum, delivers maximum'

'Indian soldier costs minimum, delivers maximum'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances