Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources

IMAGE: An LPG gas tanker at anchor as traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Shinas, Oman, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

With the West Asia conflict putting stress on fuel supply routes that use the Strait of Hormuz, sources said Iranian authorities have decided to allow Indian-flagged ships to pass safely through the strait, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Force said vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said two ships that ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the strait on Wednesday.

'Were the ships assured of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz? This should be asked of the crews of the vessels Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, who today, trusting in empty promises, ignored the warnings and intended to cross the strait but were caught. Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran,' the Iranian general said in a post on X.

Iran to allow vessels 'not serving' US, Israel interests

According to Iranian state media, Tehran has intensified restrictions on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz and said vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail safely through the passage.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman.

This volume represents roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade.

A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same route.

28 Indian vessels operating in Guld region

Meanwhile, India's Shipping Ministry said on Wednesday that 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region.

Of these, 24 vessels are west of the Strait of Hormuz carrying 677 Indian seafarers, while four vessels are east of the strait with 101 Indian seafarers onboard.

The ministry said their safety and security are being actively monitored.

A 24-hour control room has been operational in the ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since February 28, 2026, to monitor developments and coordinate assistance.

Authorities, ship managers, and recruitment agencies are coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and provide assistance wherever required.

The ministry said the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and protecting India's maritime interests.