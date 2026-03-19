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India Addresses Energy Security Amidst Escalating West Asia Conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 16:54 IST

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Amidst the escalating conflict in West Asia, India is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to protect its energy security interests and ensure the safety of its diaspora in the region.

Photograph: OCA Media

Photograph: OCA Media

Key Points

  • India acknowledges the West Asia conflict as a testing time for the global community.
  • India is actively engaging with concerned countries to safeguard its energy security needs.
  • Diplomatic efforts have helped secure the passage of LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • India is prioritising the safety and well-being of its large diaspora in the West Asia region.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring developments in the Gulf and West Asia.

As the conflict in West Asia widened with global ramifications, India on Thursday said the situation has been a "testing time", not just for the country, but the entire global community.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said, "We continue to remain in touch with concerned countries to ensure our energy security needs are met."

 

The raging conflict in the region entered its 20th day on Thursday.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

"Yes, it has been testing time, not just for us, but the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts, as I just spoke about the conversation between our prime minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Similarly, we have been in touch with several other leaders," Jaiswal said.

He was asked if the West Asia conflict situation has proven to be a test of New Delhi's diplomatic approach in challenging global scenarios.

"Couple of days back you saw that because of our engagement, we were able to... and with talks and diplomacy with several of the stakeholders, we were able to get two of our LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said India "continues to remain in touch with several stakeholders in this matter, so that we can ensure our energy security needs, as also at the same time, ensure well-being and safety of our Indian nationals, diaspora, present in large number in this region".

"So, our diplomatic efforts continue, and we are committed to taking care of our interests," he asserted.

Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan, said the MEA continues to "closely monitor" the developments in the Gulf, West Asia region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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