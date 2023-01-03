News
Rediff.com  » News » India Is Feeling Cold...

India Is Feeling Cold...

By REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2023 13:31 IST
IMAGE: Doesn't the sadhu feel cold as he rests in a temporary shelter at a transit camp at Babughat in Kolkata on the way to Gangasagar island for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Navy soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy bathes at a roadside municipal tap on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside closed shops at a market in Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A cat sleeps on a chair outside closed shops at a Delhi market. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People stand around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter day in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Passengers cover themselves with blankets as they wait to board a train at a railway station in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
