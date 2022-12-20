Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere

Mornings in many north Indian cities are enveloped by fog and smog, with poor visibility.

IMAGE: A devotee at the Golden Temple engulfed in dense fog on a cold winter morning. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters ply in low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters ply amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters ply in dense smog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the chimney of a factory as a thick layer of smog engulfs Ajmer. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A family fetches vessels filled with water amid dense smog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid dense smog in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students paddle their bicycles on their way to school on a foggy morning in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kartavya Path in New Delhi almost disappears in the dense fog. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com