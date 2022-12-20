News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere

Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere

By REDIFF NEWS
December 20, 2022 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mornings in many north Indian cities are enveloped by fog and smog, with poor visibility.

 

SMOG

IMAGE: A devotee at the Golden Temple engulfed in dense fog on a cold winter morning. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Commuters ply in low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Commuters ply amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Commuters ply in dense smog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the chimney of a factory as a thick layer of smog engulfs Ajmer. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: A family fetches vessels filled with water amid dense smog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid dense smog in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Students paddle their bicycles on their way to school on a foggy morning in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

SMOG

IMAGE: Kartavya Path in New Delhi almost disappears in the dense fog. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
5 simple tips to protect your family from smog
5 simple tips to protect your family from smog
Is only Delhi's air polluted?
Is only Delhi's air polluted?
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Injured Rohit set to miss second Test vs Bangladesh
Injured Rohit set to miss second Test vs Bangladesh
PIX: France's heroes return to acclaim in Paris
PIX: France's heroes return to acclaim in Paris
SIT to probe civilian killings outside Army camp
SIT to probe civilian killings outside Army camp
Guess Where Manushi Is?
Guess Where Manushi Is?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'I've to do something about it'

'I've to do something about it'

How to protect your body from air pollution

How to protect your body from air pollution

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances