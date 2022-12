Glimpses from the first day of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: It's snowing in Srinagar!

IMAGE: Mr Frost arrives in earnest.

IMAGE: A man tries to unfreeze a frozen drinking water pipe as Srinagar records a low of minus 4.2 degrees.

IMAGE: Srinagar recorded its coldest night of 2022.

IMAGE: It's never too late to get some more warm clothes.

IMAGE: Women burn tree branches to bolster the heat during Chillai Kalan.

IMAGE: A boatman shows frozen portions of Dal Lake, here and below.

IMAGE: A vehicle doused in snow.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the frost-covered Dal Lake.

