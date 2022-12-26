Yeh Hai India: How Monkeys Beat The Cold

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Monkeys snuggle to get warm during a cold Christmas day in New Delhi.

Delhi and other parts of north India has been shivering under cold wave conditions for the past few days. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Farmers oppose acquisition of their land at Eganapuram, near Chennai, for the Tamil Nadu government's proposed Chennai greenfield airport at Parandur. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand's Jamtara district is making efforts through a unique campaign Police ki Pathshala, which aims at creating awareness about phishing activities. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Chef Vishnu Manohar (in black cap with blue shirt) cooks 5,000 kg 'Mix Veg Bhaji' in Nagpur to make it to the India Book of Records 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A giant sand and tomato installation of Santa Claus created by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Odisha's Gopalpur beach. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com