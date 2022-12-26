News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: How Monkeys Beat The Cold

Yeh Hai India: How Monkeys Beat The Cold

By REDIFF NEWS
December 26, 2022 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: Monkeys snuggle to get warm during a cold Christmas day in New Delhi.
Delhi and other parts of north India has been shivering under cold wave conditions for the past few days. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Farmers oppose acquisition of their land at Eganapuram, near Chennai, for the Tamil Nadu government's proposed Chennai greenfield airport at Parandur. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jharkhand's Jamtara district is making efforts through a unique campaign Police ki Pathshala, which aims at creating awareness about phishing activities. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chef Vishnu Manohar (in black cap with blue shirt) cooks 5,000 kg 'Mix Veg Bhaji' in Nagpur to make it to the India Book of Records 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A giant sand and tomato installation of Santa Claus created by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Odisha's Gopalpur beach. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
BRRR.. Tigers Feel Cold Too!
BRRR.. Tigers Feel Cold Too!
And So It Begins: Kashmir's CHILLAI KALAN
And So It Begins: Kashmir's CHILLAI KALAN
Is That India's Tallest Christmas Tree?
Is That India's Tallest Christmas Tree?
US embassy sounds red alert for Americans in Pak
US embassy sounds red alert for Americans in Pak
Why the dream run for PSBs may not continue
Why the dream run for PSBs may not continue
Taiwan claims 47 Chinese jets enter air defence zone
Taiwan claims 47 Chinese jets enter air defence zone
Does Pankaj Tripathi look like Vajpayee? VOTE!
Does Pankaj Tripathi look like Vajpayee? VOTE!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

North India in grip of biting cold, Churu at 0Â°C

North India in grip of biting cold, Churu at 0Â°C

Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere

Fog. Smog. Fog. Smog. Everywhere

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances