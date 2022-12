Four heavily-armed terrorists were travelling by truck to Kashmir when they were killed in what is being described as a 'chance encounter' with security forces in the Sidhra area in Jammu.

Glimpses of the security operation early on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, an operation, which one police officer described as a 'major success'.

IMAGE: Security personnel during the encounter with the terrorists, which occurred on a cold winter morning.

IMAGE: Crises Response Team personnel stand guard on the Jammu and Kashmir national highway close to the site of the encounter.

IMAGE: A truck set on fire during the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces. All Photographs: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com