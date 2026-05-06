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Cannabis, Opium Derivatives Dominate India's Drug Seizure Landscape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 22:15 IST

New data reveals that cannabis and opium derivatives continue to be the most seized drugs in India, with significant quantities confiscated in 2024.

Key Points

  • Cannabis-based drugs accounted for the largest share of drug seizures in India, with over 5.37 lakh kilograms confiscated in 2024.
  • Opium-based drugs were the second-largest category, with seizures amounting to 3.69 lakh kilograms, including a significant amount of poppy husk.
  • Authorities seized 7,101 kilograms of psychotropic drugs, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA, LSD, and ketamine.
  • There was a sharp rise in the diversion and misuse of medicinal preparations, with over 4.04 crore tablets and capsules seized.
  • Law enforcement also reported the seizure of 27.38 lakh cannabis plants and 4.78 lakh poppy plants.

Cannabis and opium derivatives continued to dominate India's drug seizure landscape in 2024, with enforcement agencies confiscating over 9.42 lakh kilograms of narcotic substances under the NDPS Act, according to the latest data released by the NCRB.

Cannabis-Based Drug Seizures

The data shows that cannabis-based drugs accounted for the largest share, with seizures touching 5.37 lakh kilograms, more than half of the total volume. Within this category, ganja alone constituted over 5.07 lakh kilograms.

 

Opium-Based Drug Seizures

Opium-based drugs emerged as the second-largest category, with seizures amounting to 3.69 lakh kilograms. A significant portion of this was poppy husk (3.46 lakh kilograms), indicating its continued prevalence in illicit markets. Seizures of heroin stood at 3,587 kilograms, including brown sugar and smack variants, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report said.

Synthetic and Psychotropic Substance Seizures

In contrast, synthetic and psychotropic substances, though lower in volume, were also seized in large quantities.

Authorities seized 7,101 kilograms of psychotropic drugs, led by amphetamine and methamphetamine (over 6,300 kilograms), along with 424 kilograms of MDMA and smaller quantities of LSD and ketamine.

Medicinal Preparation Misuse

The NCRB data also highlights a sharp rise in the diversion and misuse of medicinal preparations, with enforcement agencies seizing over 4.04 crore tablets and capsules and 8.54 lakh litres of liquid formulations, including large quantities of codeine-based cough syrups.

Other Notable Seizures

Among other substances, cocaine seizures stood at 1,317 kilograms, while authorities also confiscated 61 kilograms of acetic anhydride, a key precursor chemical used in heroin production.

Additionally, law enforcement reported the seizure of 27.38 lakh cannabis plants and 4.78 lakh poppy plants.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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