In China, Old Gives Way To The New

The National People's Congress concluded at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday March 13, 2023 as a new set of leaders took charge of the Chinese government, and the ones they replaced head to retirement.

IMAGE: Former premier Li Keqiang, former Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang and his successor as CPPCC Chairman Wang Huning at the closing session. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: China's new Premier Li Qiang alongside new Vice Premiers Ding Xuexiang and He Lifeng at a news conference following the session. Photograph: Florence Lo/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xinjiang Communist party Secretary Ma Xingrui, China's Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shi Taifeng at the session. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Vice President Han Zheng and Premier Li Qiang. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Former Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang, former Vice Premier Liu He and Beijing Communist party Secretary Yin Li at the session. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Former Chinese National People's Congress Vice Chairman Wang Chen, former Vice President Wang Qishan and Ding Xuexiang at the closing session. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Former NBA star Yao Ming at the session. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Premier Li Qiang alongside Vice Premiers Zhang Guoqing, Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng and Liu Guozhong at the news conference. Photograph: Florence Lo/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: China's Communist party General Secretary, President and Chairman, Central Military Commission Xi Jinping sings the national anthem. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi -- the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong -- speaks with former National People's Congress chairman Li Zhanshu. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: A new team of bureaucrats, technocrats and Communist apparatchiks are at the helm, but the Great Helmsman 2.0 remains Xi Jinping. Photograph: Noel Celis/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com