Why is Xi Jinping Clapping?

The National People's Congress -- China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions -- brought leaders and lawmakers this week to set the Chinese Communist party's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year.

Premier Li Keqiang stepped down from office, setting the stage for a new Sancho Panza to accompany Xi Jinping's Don Quixote for the next five years at least.

Another Li -- Li Qiang, who played that role in Zhejiang when Xi was in charge of the Communist outfit in the province -- will take charge as premier this week.

IMAGE: Xi Jinping applauds during the second plenary session of the National People's Congress, March 7, 2023. Photograph: Josh Arslan/Reuters

IMAGE: An attendant serves Xi tea. Sitting beside him is Li Qiang, 63, ranked second in seniority behind Xi in the Communist party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee. Photograph: Josh Arslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi, Li Qiang and other officials at the second plenary session. Photograph: Josh Arslan/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi arrives for the NPC's opening session, March 5, 2023. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi greets outgoing Premier Li Keqiang. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

IMAGE: Xi and other Communists sing the Chinese national anthem. Photograph: Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi at the opening of the NPC's first session. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

IMAGE: Xi, outgoing premier Li Keqiang, outgoing NPC Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang -- the Communist party's top ideologue -- and Li Qiang at the opening session. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi speaks with Premier Li Keqiang during the first session. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

IMAGE: Xi is seen on a giant screen as Li Keqiang delivers the work report -- an annual ritual for a Chinese premier; this is Li's final act as premier -- at the opening session, here and below. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

IMAGE: Xi speaks with Li Zhanshu. As NPC Standing Committee chairman, Li ranked third in the Politburo Standing Committee. Like Li Keqiang, he is headed for retirement, playing no further role in Chinese Communist party politics. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

