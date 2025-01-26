HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » In a first, 5,000 performers cover the entire Kartavya Path

In a first, 5,000 performers cover the entire Kartavya Path

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2025 15:29 IST

x

Over 5000 folk and tribal artists performed 45 dance forms from different parts of the country during the 76th Republic Day, with the performers covering the entire Kartavya Path -- for the first time -- to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

Photograph: ANI on X

The 11-minute cultural performance titled 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam' was curated by Sangeet Natak Academy.

The choreographed artistic presentation was brought alive through the rich and colourful legacy of tribal and folk forms of the country as a tribute to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

 

The choreography celebrated the themes of 'Viksit Bharat', 'Virasat bhi Vikas bhi', and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The lyrics for 'Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam' presentation were written by Subhash Sehgal and the music was composed by Shankar Mahadevan.

The 5,000 folk and tribal artists brought their dance forms to life with their own original and authentic costumes, jewellery, headgear, and traditional props like spears, swords and drums.

To further enrich the visual spectrum of the presentation, a team of experts from the National School of Drama designed more than 60 props, including instrument decoration, floral elements, muppets, Ambala Kavadi, Poo Kavadi, etc. bringing alive the core aesthetic connect.

For the first time, the performance covered the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

The musical performance featured folk and tribal artists representing youth power, artistic heritage and women empowerment drawn from the length and breadth of India, representing the varied tapestry of culture and diversity of India's heritage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path
Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path
Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut
Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
In a first, tri-services tableau at Kartavya Path
India showcases military might at 76th R-Day Parade
India showcases military might at 76th R-Day Parade
The History Makers On Republic Day!
The History Makers On Republic Day!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

webstory image 2

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 3

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto1:47

VIDEO: Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with...

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day0:55

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day

Watch: Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:16

Watch: Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD