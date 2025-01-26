HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pralay missile makes Republic Day debut

January 26, 2025 15:05 IST

For the first time, indigenously developed short-range tactical missile Pralay was showcased at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

It is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. It has a range of 150 to 500 km.

 

The grand parade in the national capital featured an array of indigenously built missiles, surveillance systems and weapon systems reflecting India's growing military prowess.

The DRDO displayed some of its path-breaking innovations to boost national security.

Its tableau, with the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats', comprised quick reaction surface-to-air missile, airborne early warning and control system, 155 mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun system and drone detect, deter and destroy system.

It also included a satellite-based surveillance system, medium-power radar Arudhra, advanced lightweight torpedo, electronic warfare system Dharashakti, laser-based directed-energy weapon and very short-range air defence system.

At Republic Day celebrations, India showcased its rich cultural diversity, development and military prowess with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution.

Thirty-one tableaux rolled down Kartavya Path on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' as part of the celebrations.

In a first, a tri-services tableau displaying the spirit of jointness and integration among the armed forces was also part of the ceremonial event.

The Republic Day flypast did not feature indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.

The armed forces have grounded the fleet following the crash of one of the ALHs this month.

The Army, Indian Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard are operating around 330 ALHs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
