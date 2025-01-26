HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In a first, tri-services tableau showcases synergy at Kartavya Path

In a first, tri-services tableau showcases synergy at Kartavya Path

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 26, 2025
January 26, 2025 13:55 IST

In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting India's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces rolled down the majestic Kartavya Path during the Republic-Day parade on Sunday.

IMAGE: Tri-Services tableau during the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2025, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tableau displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

The theme of the tri-services tableau was 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (strong and secure India).

 

On January 1, the ministry declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms and that the focus will be to boost tri-services synergy to enhance India's military might.

The tri-services tableau, showcasing the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the armed forces, depicted a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The defence ministry has been focusing on jointness and integration among the three services, with an aim to maximising the combat potential of the military in both contemporary and future conflicts.

As part of ensuring greater synergy among the three services, the government is looking at establishing integrated theatre commands this year.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy, and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

According to the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and Air Force have separate commands.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
