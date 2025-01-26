Army 'Dare Devils' mesmerise crowds at Kartavya Path

A daring group of soldiers performed breathtaking stunts on motorcycles, leaving viewers in awe, as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday.

Known as 'The Dare Devils', the Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Army's Corps of Signals showcased their exceptional skills, indomitable courage and teamwork and attempted to set two world records in the process.

Captain Dimple Singh Bhati, led the fighter formation and set a World Record by becoming the first woman officer of the Indian Army to present a salute to President Droupadi Murmu on a 12-foot ladder mounted on a moving motorcycle.

With remarkable balance and poise, Bhati presented a sharp and graceful salute to the President, embodying the courage, precision and excellence of the Corps.

The daredevils displayed a Three Peak Devil Formation by Naik Jayakumar, Naik SP Mangu and Signalman Sanket making a world record for the longest assisted handstand on Kartavya Path.

They began their performance with the riders performing an Opening Salute with Bullet Wheelie.

The Corps of Signals' Dare Devils team was led by Captain Ashish Rana, who presented a crisp and smart salute to the President.

The riders performed the Shatrujeet Formation led by Naik Sumit Kumar Yadav and seven other daredevils, depicting the soldiers' valour and excellence.

The Mercury's Peak Formation was performed by Havildar Pramod Patil, Havildar Sangram Keshari Jena and 12 other daredevils.

This awe-inspiring act represented the speed, communication and efficiency that define the Corps of Signals.

The Info Warriors Formation, symbolising the new age of technological warriors and the pride of the Corps of Signals, was performed by Havildar Gamit Paresh, Naik Sunil Kumar and 14 other daredevils. It represented the Army's mastery of modern technology and its pivotal role in ensuring secure and seamless communication on and off the battlefield.

Next was the magnificent Lotus Formation by Company Havildar Major Durgesh Kumar, Company Quartermaster Havildar Sujit Mondal and 20 other daredevils.

This stunning display vividly recreated India's national flower, the lotus, symbolising purity, resilience and enlightenment. The team's flawless synchronisation and artistry made this formation a breathtaking tribute to the spirit and heritage of the nation.

The final act was a team of 33 personnel forming a human pyramid on nine moving motorcycles, pushing the boundaries of human endurance and mechanical precision.

The balancing act, performed by Naib Subedar Anil Kumar and a team of eight daredevils showcased the ultimate synergy of strength, skill and coordination, leaving the audience in absolute admiration.