News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran advises Pak Prez to dissolve assembly, call for fresh polls

Imran advises Pak Prez to dissolve assembly, call for fresh polls

By Sajjad Hussain
April 03, 2022 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a surprise move, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections.

In a brief address to the nation, Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

His announcement came minutes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

 

Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

The Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to orchestrate the defeat of Khan and already they have claimed the support of 177 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan', is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'
'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'
'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'
What is going on in Pakistan?
What is going on in Pakistan?
Meet Salim-Javed's True Successors
Meet Salim-Javed's True Successors
Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan
PIX: Healy stars as Australia rout England in WC final
PIX: Healy stars as Australia rout England in WC final
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan

Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances