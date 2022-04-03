Pak SC forms 5-member bench over dissolution of Parliament

In a major development amid the ongoing political chaos in Pakistan over the dissolution of the National Assembly, the Supreme Court formed a five-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial over the situation in the NA on Sunday.

IMAGE: Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, chant slogans in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, outside parliament building Islamabad, on April 3, 2022. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Among those who reached the top court were Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Opposition.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon called the CJP to take notice of the situation and declare the 'unconstitutional step null and void'.

"There is no constitutional justification for dissolution of the assembly," he added.

CJ Bandial took notice of the situation, a court official said on Sunday.

Bandial arrived at the apex court, which was especially opened on a Sunday in light of the day's unusual turn of events.

The top judge took suo motu notice of the current situation in the country, the spokesperson of the apex court said.

The joint Opposition has prepared a petition to cancel the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

In a highly controversial move, Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition by recommending snap elections on Sunday, minutes after the no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker.

Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made the announcement in a brief address to the nation.

Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

The opposition termed the entire process to reject no-confidence against the prime minister and dissolution of assembly against the constitution and its lawmakers refused to leave the premises of the parliament house.

"We are going to challenge the ruling by the deputy speaker and advice by the prime minister to dissolve parliament in the Supreme Court," said Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the parliament.

Leading constitutional lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the entire procure by the deputy speaker and the advice by the premier to dissolve the assembly was unconstitutional.

He said that the Supreme Court would decide the entire controversy.

"The basic issue is determining the legality of the ruling by the deputy speaker. If the top court says that the ruling is according to laws, then the advice by the prime minister will also be as per law," he said.

Raja said the illegality of the ruling would also make the advice as illegal as the prime minister cannot give advice to the assembly after a no-confidence motion was presented in the parliament against him.

Bhoon said that the action of the prime minister and deputy speaker was against the constitution and they should be prosecuted for treason under Article 6 of the constitution.

Noted Indian lawyer and former minister Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Prime Minister Khan's move was 'constitutionally wrong'.

-- with inputs from PTI