News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan

Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan

By Sajjad Hussain
April 03, 2022 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday dismissed a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

IMAGE: People watch the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a shop in Peshawar. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

The Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to orchestrate the defeat of Khan and already they have claimed the support of 177 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.

 

The combined opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan's insistence that he was being targeted as part of the 'foreign conspiracy' with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

Khan, 69, on Saturday issued a call to the followers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, especially the youth, to hold 'peaceful protests' on the day of voting to reject the conspiracy and assembly proceeding to topple the government.

He earlier described the rebel lawmakers as 'traitors' and said that they will be branded as such for the rest of their lives as he pleaded with them to come back and foil the Opposition's attempt to topple his government.

Khan, who had earlier asked his party lawmakers not to attend the no-confidence session, has now ordered them to participate in the proceedings and mount a vociferous defence of their prime minister.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan', is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'
'Imran Khan's praise of India was a surprise'
What is going on in Pakistan?
What is going on in Pakistan?
'Taliban hates Pakistan'
'Taliban hates Pakistan'
PIX: Healy stars as Australia rout England in WC final
PIX: Healy stars as Australia rout England in WC final
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
Who's Got Ananya's ATTENTION?
WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies
WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies
Remains underground for months: Pawar's dig at Raj
Remains underground for months: Pawar's dig at Raj
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT

Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan is KAPUT

'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'

'Imran Khan is down, but most certainly not out'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances