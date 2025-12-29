Lights On Hills, Joy In Valleys: Meghalaya At Christmas

There aren't too many places in India happier than Meghalaya at Christmas.

Especially in Shillong, a place of both solemn late-night prayers in churches and joyful festivities.

Photographs and video: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

The state's capital embraces Yuletide celebrations in full spirit. The Meghalaya assembly gains a graceful Christmasy glow and the stately building is tastefully illuminated.

Roads and public avenues glow under a canopy of decorative lights.

Neighbourhoods like Khyndailad and Laitumkhrah stand out, as the local tourism department transforms them with brilliant illumination.

The heart of Shillong is electric with festive energy -- sparkling streets, happy shoppers, storefronts glittering with seasonal displays. Carols and cheer floats in the air.

Music abounds in Shillong. Passers by stop to listen to Christmas tunes.

It is the beautiful lights just about everywhere that really gives Shillong a Christmas glow.





Look at that tree!

A platoon of Santas in sports shoes out and about.

The lal-suited Papa Santas add to Shillong's high spirits.

In Sohra, better known as Cherrapunji, the lights are even prettier lending the town a Christmas fable charm.

A Christmas parade livens up the town further at Sohra.