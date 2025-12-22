HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix

By REDIFF NEWS
December 22, 2025 14:59 IST

A visual record of major terror attacks across the world in 2025, capturing moments of violence, loss, and resilience.

 

Louisiana

IMAGE: Military personnel stand near the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Las Vegas

IMAGE: The remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that burned at the entrance of the Trump International Hotel are inspected in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Ronda Churchill/Reuters

 

Chhattisgarh

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja, ADGP Vivekanand, IG CRPF Rakesh Agarwal, IG (Bastar) Sundarraj, and other senior officials during their visit to the site where an IED blast occurred on a security vehicle, in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, January 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Iran

IMAGE: Members of the police stand in front of the judiciary building after the assassination of Iranian supreme court judges Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini in Tehran, Iran, January 18, 2025. Photograph: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

Pakistan

IMAGE: Passengers who were rescued from a train after it was attacked by Baloch separatists at the railway station in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan, March 12, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

 

Pahalgam

IMAGE: A view of the terror attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam, April 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Pakistan

IMAGE: Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers stand amid the debris after a bomb blast near the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan September 30, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

 

Delhi

IMAGE: Police officers and forensic technicians work at the site of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

 

Pakistan

IMAGE: A firefighter douses a vehicle after a blast outside a court building in Islamabad, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

 

Sydney

IMAGE: A makeshift memorial for 15 victims murdered by a father and son at the Jewish holiday Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

