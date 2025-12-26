The 25 Best Candid Pictures Of 2025

Bollywood stars always make for good pictures but catching them in their most unguarded, candid moments is what makes for great pictures.

Hitesh Harisinghani and Hemantkumar Shivsaran gives us the 25 Best Candid Moments of 2025 in a two-part series.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Rasha Thadani kisses Azaad at the trailer launch of her debut film Azaad.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Khushi Kapoor seems excited as she arrives for the trailer launch of her film Loveyapa, co-starring Junaid Khan.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

All eyes on the Chhaava!

Vicky Kaushal strikes a pose amidst a flock of photographers and videographers, and receives a grand Maharashtrian welcome with a Lezim Pathak and Dhol Tasha at the trailer launch event at the Plaza cinema, Dadar, north central Mumbai.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Shah Rukh Khan greets the media as he arrives to promote elder son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Aamir Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with the media, and feeds cake to Rediff's Rajesh Karkera.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Salman Khan arrives for the trailer launch of his film Sikandar.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Where is Prithviraj taking Mohanlal?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Vaani Kapoor and Ajay Devgn break through a wall and make a powerful entry to promote Raid 2.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao spell out their film's name at the Bhul Chuk Maaf trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Nargis Fakhri poses with a cut-out of Sanjay Dutt at the trailer launch of Housefull 5, as Ranjeet and Fardeen Khan look on.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Sara Ali Khan and Ali Fazal take on mike duties at the music launch of their film, Metro... In Dino.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Rashmika Mandanna is feeling great at the Hindi trailer launch of Kubera.