The 25 Best Candid Pictures Of 2025

Bollywood stars always make for good pictures but catching them in their most unguarded, candid moments is what makes for great pictures.
Hitesh Harisinghani and Hemantkumar Shivsaran gives us the 25 Best Candid Moments of 2025 in a two-part series.
Rasha Thadani kisses Azaad at the trailer launch of her debut film Azaad.
Khushi Kapoor seems excited as she arrives for the trailer launch of her film Loveyapa, co-starring Junaid Khan.
All eyes on the Chhaava!
Vicky Kaushal strikes a pose amidst a flock of photographers and videographers, and receives a grand Maharashtrian welcome with a Lezim Pathak and Dhol Tasha at the trailer launch event at the Plaza cinema, Dadar, north central Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan greets the media as he arrives to promote elder son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Aamir Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with the media, and feeds cake to Rediff's Rajesh Karkera.
Salman Khan arrives for the trailer launch of his film Sikandar.
Where is Prithviraj taking Mohanlal?
Vaani Kapoor and Ajay Devgn break through a wall and make a powerful entry to promote Raid 2.
Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao spell out their film's name at the Bhul Chuk Maaf trailer launch.
Nargis Fakhri poses with a cut-out of Sanjay Dutt at the trailer launch of Housefull 5, as Ranjeet and Fardeen Khan look on.
Sara Ali Khan and Ali Fazal take on mike duties at the music launch of their film, Metro... In Dino.
Rashmika Mandanna is feeling great at the Hindi trailer launch of Kubera.