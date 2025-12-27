Three Cheers For These Amazing Kids!

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for exceptional achievements on Friday.

IMAGE: 'Congratulations to our explosive young batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmuji,' BCCI tweeted. Photograph: @BCCI/X

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Murmu in a group photograph with the children. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with child awardees of the Puraskar.

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

