Home  » News » Three Cheers For These Amazing Kids!

Three Cheers For These Amazing Kids!

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
December 27, 2025 08:35 IST

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for exceptional achievements on Friday.

 

IMAGE: 'Congratulations to our explosive young batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmuji,' BCCI tweeted. Photograph: @BCCI/X

 

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: President Murmu in a group photograph with the children. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with child awardees of the Puraskar.

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

