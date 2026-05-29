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Home  » News » Five Arrested In Latehar For Illicit Liquor Smuggling

Five Arrested In Latehar For Illicit Liquor Smuggling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 23:05 IST

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Jharkhand police busted a liquor smuggling operation in Latehar, arresting five individuals and seizing over 50,000 bottles of illicit liquor destined for Bihar from Haryana.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand police in Latehar arrested five individuals involved in illicit liquor smuggling.
  • Over 50,000 bottles of illicit liquor were seized during the operation.
  • The liquor was being transported from Haryana to Bihar.
  • The smugglers attempted to conceal the liquor under sacks of fodder.

Five people were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday while allegedly transporting more than 50,000 bottles of illicit liquor from Haryana to Bihar, which is a dry state, police said.

Police Intercept Liquor-Laden Truck

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that, acting on a tip-off, the truck carrying illicit liquor was intercepted on the road connecting Ranchi and Latehar, along with two escort cars.

 

"During the search, the cargo bed of the truck appeared to be filled with sacks of fodder. Upon removing the sacks, a massive quantity of illicit liquor was discovered underneath," the SDPO said.

Details of the Seizure and Arrests

"When the vehicles trailing the truck were searched, crates of illicit liquor were recovered from those as well," the officer said, adding that five people were arrested in the operation.

In total, 1,054 crates containing more than 50,000 bottles of illicit liquor were seized, the officer said.

"The arrested smugglers have been identified as Suraj Kumar, Gautam Kumar, Chhotu Kumar Yadav, Ramkumar Pandey and Prakash Kumar Ravani.

"Interrogation of the arrested accused revealed the liquor was sourced from Haryana and was being transported to Bihar for sale," the SDPO added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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