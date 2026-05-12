Jharkhand Police Crackdown: Narcotics And Illicit Liquor Seized

In a major crackdown, Jharkhand Police seized narcotics and illicit liquor worth over Rs 8.85 lakh, arresting 12 individuals across four districts, signalling a strong stance against drug trafficking and illegal liquor distribution.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand Police seized narcotics and illicit liquor worth over Rs 8.85 lakh in multiple raids.

Twelve individuals, including one woman, were arrested across Ranchi, Chatra, Khunti, and Hazaribag districts.

Seizures included brown sugar, ganja, opium, illicit foreign liquor, and other contraband.

The police operations targeted drug trafficking and illegal liquor distribution networks in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Police seized narcotics and illicit foreign liquor worth more than Rs 8.85 lakh and arrested 12 people, including a woman, in separate operations across four districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Ranchi Raids Net Drugs and Arrests

In Ranchi district, police arrested six people, including a 55-year-old woman and seized brown sugar, ganja, injections, tablets and cash during raids at multiple locations within the jurisdiction of three police stations.

"We arrested six persons, including a woman, during raids at multiple locations in the city. These raids led to the recovery of 47 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 4.60 lakh, and 250 grams of ganja worth Rs 25,000. In addition, Rs 8.81 lakh in cash, 20 injections and 40 tablets of different companies were recovered," said Nikhil Rai, ASP of Kotwali police station.

Chatra Operation Seizes Brown Sugar

In another operation in Chatra district, police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized 20.4 grams of brown sugar within the Pathalgadda police station limits on Monday.

The accused Mannu Gupta was nabbed from Charhet-Navadih village area during a raid following a tip-off. He hails from adjoining Hazaribag district. The market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 2 lakh. A motorcycle and a mobile phone were also seized from his possession, Simaria SDPO Shubham Bhaushaheb said.

Opium Seized in Khunti District

Meanwhile, in Khunti district, police arrested three persons during a vehicle checking drive and seized 426 grams of opium, a pistol, two cartridges, two routers, and four mobile phones from their possession.

"The accused were nabbed on the Chikor-Hesahatu main road within Khunti police station limits while riding a motorcycle. As they saw the police, they tried to escape. Upon being caught, they admitted they were involved in buying and selling opium. The market value of the seized consignment is over Rs 2 lakh," said Varun Rajak, SDPO of Khunti.

Illicit Liquor Recovered in Hazaribag

Separately, in Hazaribag district, police seized 128 bottles of illegal foreign liquor from a four-wheeler and arrested two persons.

The vehicle was intercepted near Chatra More within the Chouparan police station jurisdiction. Both accused were held and forwarded to judicial custody, said Krishna Gupta, the officer in charge.