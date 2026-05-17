Jharkhand Police Crackdown: Eight Arrested In Narcotics Bust

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Jharkhand Police seized narcotics worth Rs 50.30 lakh and arrested eight individuals across Deoghar, Hazaribag, and Chatra districts.

Key Points Jharkhand Police seized narcotics valued at Rs 50.30 lakh and arrested eight people across three districts.

In Deoghar, police arrested four drug peddlers with brown sugar worth Rs 20.4 lakh.

Hazaribag police seized 20.5 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 4.10 lakh and arrested three individuals.

Chatra police arrested one man with 4 kg of opium and 2 kg of jaggery-like narcotics valued at Rs 25 lakh.

The Jharkhand Police seized narcotics worth around Rs 50.30 lakh and arrested eight people from three districts, officials said on Sunday.

Deoghar Drug Bust: Four Arrested

In Deoghar district, police arrested four drug peddlers, including two West Bengal natives, with brown sugar valued at around Rs 20.4 lakh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Pushkar said.

He said police also seized Rs 1,49,300 in cash, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and a motorcycle. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they supplied drugs in different parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, the officer said.

Hazaribag Operation: Three Apprehended

In another operation in Hazaribag district, police nabbed three persons within the Korra police station limits with 20.5 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 4.10 lakh in a raid conducted following a tip-off, said Sadar SDPO Amit Anand.

Apart from the seized narcotics, three mobile phones, a bike and a car were also seized from them, the police officer said.

Chatra Arrest: Opium Seized

In Chatra district, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday while he was waiting to deliver opium worth Rs 25 lakh, a police officer said.

"We arrested Ramcharan Dangi and recovered 4 kg of opium and 2 kg of jaggery-like narcotics after searching his bag. During interrogation, he said that the seized jaggery-like material was mixed with opium to increase its weight," Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani told PTI.

An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police officer said.