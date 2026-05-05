Delhi Cracks Down On Illegal Drug Trade In Najafgarh

Delhi authorities have taken decisive action against drug peddling by demolishing illegal constructions in Najafgarh, targeting structures used for narcotics distribution.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Delhi authorities demolished illegal constructions in Najafgarh linked to drug peddling.

The targeted structures were used for the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.

The demolition drive was coordinated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The illegal platforms had become hubs for anti-social activities and drug peddling.

Several individuals with prior narcotics and illicit liquor cases were allegedly linked to the structures.

Authorities in southwest Delhi demolished illegal constructions allegedly linked to drug peddling in the Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday.

The action was conducted in areas under Baba Haridas Nagar in Dwarka, where structures outside residential houses were being used for illegal sale and distribution of narcotics, police in a statement said.

Illegal Structures Targeted in Anti-Drug Operation

They said the demolition drive was carried out in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), following input about unauthorised platforms and extensions constructed in Tel Mill Wali Gali and Transformer Wali Gali in Indra Market.

Police said these structures allegedly belonged to people with a criminal history under the NDPS and Excise Acts.

Drug Peddling Hubs Dismantled

"The demolition targeted illegal platforms which had become hubs of anti-social activities, particularly drug peddling," police said.

They said the encroachments were being used as distribution points where peddlers gathered, especially during evening hours, to sell drugs. In some cases, windows adjacent to these platforms were used as makeshift counters to facilitate discreet transactions, they said.

Individuals with Criminal Records Involved

The officer said several people, including Anita, Savatri, Murti and Subash, have been previously involved in multiple cases related to narcotics and illicit liquor.

Another accused, Rajender, is also linked to excise-related cases, police said.

"Adequate police deployment, including a significant number of women personnel, was made to ensure law and order during the operation and to prevent any resistance from locals," a police officer said.