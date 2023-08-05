News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues for 3rd day

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues for 3rd day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 05, 2023 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana continued for the third day on Saturday as authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the state.

Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said.

"These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.

A police official said the demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and will continue till Tiranga Chowk.

 

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm.

According to police, 56 FIRs have so far been registered in the VHP procession violence case and 145 people have been arrested. An FIR was also registered against 10 people for spreading rumours on social media, they said.

Authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in neighbouring Nuh district, with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij indicating on Friday the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the communal clashes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Politicians should stop patronising lumpen'
'Politicians should stop patronising lumpen'
Nuh violence: How judge, daughter escaped narrowly
Nuh violence: How judge, daughter escaped narrowly
'Leave or...': Migrants live in fear amid Nuh violence
'Leave or...': Migrants live in fear amid Nuh violence
Never seen such violence since 1992: Nuh residents
Never seen such violence since 1992: Nuh residents
FIFA WWC PIX: Japan, Spain in quarters
FIFA WWC PIX: Japan, Spain in quarters
Bhutto to Imran: Pak's history of jailing its ex-PMs
Bhutto to Imran: Pak's history of jailing its ex-PMs
Ahead of Worlds, long jumper Aldrin bags gold in Bern
Ahead of Worlds, long jumper Aldrin bags gold in Bern
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shanties of 'illegal immigrants' demolished in Nuh

Shanties of 'illegal immigrants' demolished in Nuh

Scared migrant workers flee Nuh to Raj, UP for work

Scared migrant workers flee Nuh to Raj, UP for work

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances