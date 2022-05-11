News
Delhi's anti-encroachment drive moves into Najafgarh

Delhi's anti-encroachment drive moves into Najafgarh

Source: PTI
May 11, 2022 14:16 IST
Civic authorities on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Najafgarh and other areas in south Delhi, as bulldozers continued to roll in the city to carry out the action.

A day earlier, South Delhi Municipal Corporation had carried out a drive to remove illegal temporary structures and demolish a few brick walls in New Friends Colony.

 

Meanwhile, a senior official said that during SDMC's anti-encroachment drive in New Friends Colony, "a tree had got uprooted unintentionally".

Information in this regard was given to the deputy conservator of forests via a letter dated May 10 wherein the SDMC has "assured the forest department to undertake 'compensatory afforestation of 10 number of trees' in lieu of the uprooted tree or take measures as directed by the forest department," the civic body said.

On Wednesday, civic authorities carried out a round of planned anti-encroachment drive in Najafgarh and West Zones of the SDMC, removing temporary structures put up illegally, a senior official said.

As per the plan, action is to be carried out in all four zones of the corporation.

In Najafgarh Zone, action was initiated in the stretch from Aakash Hospital to Madhu Vihar Bus Terminal and surrounding areas, in Ward no. 51S, while in the West Zone, it was being done in Chaukhandi and surrounding areas in Ward No.6S, as per information shared by the civic official.

Police personnel have reached areas in South Zone too, while action in Central Zone was yet to begin, the official said.

Central Zone areas, marked for action include Meher Chand Market, Lodhi Colony, places near Sai Baba Mandir and JLN Metro Station and surrounding areas in ward no. 58S, officials said.

In South Zone, the action is planned to be taken in areas near Arjan Garh Metro Station, Aya Nagar Village Road, Ghitorni Village and surrounding areas in ward no. 73S.

Demolition action is likely in South Zone, West Zone and Najafgarh Zone, officials said.

On Tuesday, North Delhi Municipal Corporation had also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri area.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
