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Aligarh Police Bust Interstate Gang Trafficking Illegal Firearms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 00:08 IST

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Aligarh police have successfully busted an interstate gang involved in the trafficking of illegal firearms, recovering a cache of weapons and linking the operation to a recent shootout.

Key Points

  • Aligarh police arrested 12 members of an interstate gang involved in trafficking illegal firearms.
  • The gang was operating from the ruins of an old fort on the outskirts of Aligarh.
  • Police recovered 10 country-made firearms and a large quantity of cartridges.
  • The investigation is linked to a recent shootout involving country-made firearms.
  • The arrested individuals are suspected of trading in sophisticated country-made firearms.

Twelve members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in trafficking illicit country-made firearms were arrested from the ruins of an old fort on the outskirts of Aligarh under the area, police said on Thursday.

Interstate Arms Trafficking Network Uncovered

Senior Superintendent of Police said the accused had criminal records and had developed a network for supplying illegal firearms to customers across various parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

 

Police recovered 10 country-made firearms of different calibres along with a large quantity of cartridges from their possession.

Investigation Linked To Social Media And Shootout

The SSP said the gang was traced during a routine investigation into a video clip of an alleged arms deal circulating on social media. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the location when the gang members were allegedly planning a major operation.

According to police sources, the investigation is also linked to a recent shootout incident in which two groups allegedly associated with a political party clashed, and country-made firearms were used. Police suspect the gang supplied weapons to one of the groups involved in the violence.

Traders, Not Manufacturers

Police said the arrested accused were not manufacturers but traders dealing in sophisticated country-made firearms. Investigators have also received inputs about two suspected manufacturing hubs, one located in Uttar Pradesh and another in a neighbouring state, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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