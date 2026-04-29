HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Interstate Arms Syndicate With Pakistan Links Busted In Delhi

Interstate Arms Syndicate With Pakistan Links Busted In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 23:34 IST

Delhi Police dismantled a major interstate arms trafficking syndicate with suspected links to Pakistan, arresting nine individuals and seizing a significant cache of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate arms trafficking syndicate with alleged links to Pakistan.
  • Nine people were arrested and 23 sophisticated firearms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized.
  • The syndicate allegedly sourced weapons from Pakistan, smuggling them into India via Nepal.
  • The network used encrypted communication to avoid detection while coordinating procurement and distribution of illegal arms.
  • Investigations are ongoing to establish international supply routes and identify other associates.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate arms trafficking syndicate with alleged links to Pakistan and arrested nine people after a series of coordinated raids, an official said on Wednesday.

The police seized 23 sophisticated firearms, including foreign-made pistols, and 92 live cartridges during the operation, they said.

 

Details of the Arms Trafficking Syndicate

The racket was allegedly operated by fugitive criminal Shahbaz Ansari, a parole jumper in a National Investigation Agency case, along with his uncle, Rehan Ansari, a proclaimed offender. The syndicate was active across north India and had an organised cross-border supply chain, they said.

According to investigators, the network sourced weapons originating from Pakistan, which were smuggled into India through the Nepal border before being routed to Delhi-NCR and various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"The syndicate had a well-structured hierarchy and relied on encrypted communication platforms to avoid detection while coordinating procurement and distribution," a senior police officer said.

The Police Operation

The Special Cell's eastern range launched the crackdown following sustained intelligence inputs and technical surveillance aimed at curbing the use of illegal firearms in organised crime. The operations, carried out over a fortnight across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, led to the arrest of nine key operatives.

The action began on April 14 with the arrest of Fardeen (22) from Usmanpur in northeast Delhi. Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and cartridges from his possession.

His interrogation led to the identification and subsequent arrest of other members of the network, including Waseek, Waseem Malik, Aman alias Abhishek, Aadil, Mohammad Ahmad, Rahil, Imran and Vishal.

Seized Weapons and Further Investigation

Investigators said Waseem Malik, who was lodged in Rohini Jail in another Arms Act case, played a crucial role in coordinating supplies, while other accused handled logistics, storage and distribution of weapons.

A major haul was made during the arrest of Mohammad Ahmad in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, from whom 12 semi-automatic pistols, including foreign-made weapons, along with ammunition and firearm modification tools were recovered.

Overall, the seizures included 18 semi-automatic pistols, two country-made shotguns, three 'desi kattas', 92 cartridges and six magazines. Police also recovered mobile phones, a laptop containing incriminating data and tools used for repairing and modifying weapons.

Probe revealed that Shahbaz acted as the main handler of the syndicate, while Rehan coordinated finances, logistics and communication. Other members were assigned specific roles such as procuring consignments, transporting them across states and supplying them to criminal gangs.

Several of the arrested accused have prior criminal records, including cases of murder, robbery and arms trafficking, police said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the precise international supply routes, verify the Pakistan link and identify other associates involved in the network, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested
Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested
How Delhi Police Busted an International Arms Trafficking Syndicate
How Delhi Police Busted an International Arms Trafficking Syndicate
Delhi Police Dismantle International Arms Smuggling Operation
Inter-State Illegal Arms Supply Racket Busted in Punjab
Inter-State Illegal Arms Supply Racket Busted in Punjab
How Punjab Police Busted an Inter-State Weapons Racket
How Punjab Police Busted an Inter-State Weapons Racket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati1:21

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather2:04

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO