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Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit Unearthed In Baghpat, Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 09:23 IST

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Police in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, have successfully dismantled an illegal arms factory, arresting three individuals and seizing a large cache of illegal firearms and weapon-making equipment.

Key Points

  • An illegal arms manufacturing unit was discovered in Baghpat's Baraut area.
  • Police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal arms operation.
  • A significant quantity of illegal firearms, cartridges, and weapon-making equipment was seized.
  • The arms factory was operating from a dilapidated building near the Eastern Yamuna Canal.
  • Authorities are pursuing the mastermind who escaped during the police raid.

An illegal arms manufacturing unit operating from a dilapidated building has been unearthed in Baraut area here and three people have been arrested, officials said.

A large quantity of illegal firearms, cartridges and weapon-making equipment was recovered from the accused, they said.

 

Details of the Baghpat Arms Factory Raid

Superintendent of Police, Suraj Kumar Rai, said on Saturday that police had received information that an illegal arms factory had been running for a long time from a deserted structure near the Eastern Yamuna Canal barrage.

Following a raid, police arrested Salim, Farman and Shoaib from the spot, he said.

According to police, Farman and Shoaib are residents of Baghpat, while Salim belongs to the Meerut region.

Weapons and Equipment Seized

Police recovered 13 country-made .315 bore pistols, five 12 bore country-made pistols, two illegal 12 bore guns, two live .315 bore cartridges, five empty cartridges and six semi-finished barrels from the accused, besides various tools used in manufacturing weapons.

The SP said the mastermind of the gang managed to flee during the police action.

A case has been registered at Baraut police station and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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