Illegal Animal Waste Processing Unit Busted In Khandwa

Authorities in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, have shut down an illegal animal waste processing unit, seizing large quantities of animal by-products and detaining the owner, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat environmental crimes.

Key Points Authorities in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, busted an illegal animal waste processing unit.

Large quantities of animal fat, hides, and bones were seized from the illegal factory.

The operator of the illegal animal waste unit, Anwar Qureshi, has been detained for interrogation.

The illegal factory had been operating in the Pardeshipura area for a long time.

Authorities busted an illegal animal waste processing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Friday, seizing large quantities of fat, hides, bones, and other materials, officials said.

Details of the Illegal Operation

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhinav Barange said that Anwar Qureshi, who operated the illegal establishment, has been detained and is being interrogated.

Qureshi has allegedly been running the factory in the city's Pardeshipura area for a long time, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bajrang Bahadur said.

Seized Materials and Investigation

"Cattle fat stored in 69 barrels, a large quantity of hides, bones, and equipment used in the furnace and processing were recovered from the factory," he said.

Samples of the seized remains have been sent for testing, he added.