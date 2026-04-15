Police Foil Illegal Cow Transport, Arrest Man in Hoshiarpur

A man was arrested and seven cows rescued in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, after police intercepted an illegal animal transport operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat animal cruelty and enforce cow protection laws.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, arrested a man for allegedly transporting cows illegally.

Seven cows were rescued from a truck where they were found crammed in poor conditions.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off related to cow protection activities.

The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and animal welfare laws.

Authorities are investigating the alleged transportation of the cows to a slaughterhouse.

A man was arrested and seven cows were rescued after the police thwarted an alleged attempt to transport the animals illegally, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off from Shiv Sena Punjab youth president Mohit Kumar alias Mikki Pandit, who is also associated with cow protection activities, a police team set up a checkpoint near a toll plaza in the Tanda area. They intercepted a truck coming from Jalandhar, where they discovered the illegal activity, they said.

The accused, identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana district, was apprehended on the spot.

During the search, the police found seven cows crammed inside the truck under poor conditions, the police said.

According to the complainant, the animals were allegedly being transported to a slaughterhouse.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.