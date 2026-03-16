Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Factory Raid Leads to Arrests, NSA Booking

An illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district has been busted, leading to arrests and the booking of the factory operator under the stringent National Security Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An illegal firecracker factory was discovered in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in multiple arrests.

Approximately 50,000 sutli bombs and 2,500 kilograms of explosive materials were seized from the illegal firecracker factory.

The operator of the illegal firecracker factory has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Authorities are actively searching for the absconding operator of the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit.

An illegal firecracker factory was uncovered in the remote forests of Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Monday, leading to the arrest of three persons, while the absconding operator of the unit was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a police official said.

Around 50,000 ready-made sutli bombs, along with approximately 2,500 kilograms of explosive material, including deadly chemicals, were found at the factory, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlod told reporters.

"The unit in the remote forests of Uday Nagar was busted following a tip-off. We have found that 35 workers were employed at the factory," he said.

Initially, a case was registered against three people who, acting as contractors, were illegally manufacturing firecrackers through labourers, the SP said.

Investigation and Legal Action

"During interrogation of the accused, the name of Indore resident Sanjay Sharma emerged as the factory operator. He has been booked under NSA. Efforts are on to nab him," Additional Superintendent of Police HN Batham said.