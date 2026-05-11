'Vijay Hasn't Displaced The Dravidian Frame. He Has Tried To Repossess It'

'Vijay did not defeat Dravidian politics from outside. He entered the Dravidian field and claimed ownership of it.'

'His argument was not that the room should be destroyed. It was that the present occupants no longer deserved to remain in it.'

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief C Joseph Vijay breaks away from the oath when being sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister in Chennai, May 10, 2026. Photograph: Riya Mariyam R/Reuters

Key Points 'Vijay's under-politicised fan club network was a ready-made political infrastructure.'

'The relationship between Vijay and his supporters was unusually direct.'

'Vijay presented himself as a successor to the Dravidian tradition.'

"At present, the TVK is closer to a fan club -- under and un-politicised -- with electoral certification than a fully institutionalised party," says Vignesh Karthik K R, author of The Dravidian Pathway: How The DMK Redefined Power And Identity In South India and Caste and Crisis of Dignity.

"MGR constructed the AIADMK before becoming chief minister. Vijay has won first and must now build later. Whether he can do in office what his predecessors did before office will determine whether 2026 is remembered as a realignment or a fancy interruption," Dr Karthik tells Rediff's Archana Masih discussing the movie star's stunning political debut and whether this ushers a lasting political realignment or remains a fancy interruption in a two-part interview.

Has Vijay's stunning debut surprised you? How did people miss gauging the wave in his favour on the ground?

Both the direction and scale of Vijay's debut were surprising.

Pre poll assessments, including mine, correctly identified several weaknesses in TVK: A thin organisation, a manifesto heavily borrowed from the YSRCP model, a candidate list filled with television personalities and recent AIADMK defectors, and a leader who appeared safe about his own constituency between Perambur and Trichy East.

Those observations were not wrong. The verdict has shown, however, that they were not the decisive variables.

The deeper error lay in four assumptions that seemed reasonable before the election but collapsed in the result.

The first was that weak organisation would limit Vijay's ceiling.

Tamil Nadu has seen stars enter politics before without durable organisational machinery. Sivaji Ganesan first and then Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan were the obvious cautionary examples.

The expectation was that Vijay's appeal would produce a protest vote, not a seat converting wave. Instead, his under-politicised fan club network (unlike MGR's fan network), built over two decades, functioned as a ready-made political infrastructure.

More importantly, its informality became an advantage. For a generation with little organic connection to party offices, cadres or district committees, the absence of a conventional party machine was not a weakness. It made TVK feel less burdened by politics as usual.

IMAGE: Vijay assumes charge as chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the state secretariat in Chennai, May 10, 2026. Photograph: Congress4TS/ANI Video Grab

'In 2026, competent governance became the floor of Tamil politics, not the ceiling'

The second assumption was that the DMK's governance record would secure its base. By conventional measures, the Stalin government had a strong and defensible record: High growth, an institutionalised welfare architecture, Magalir Urimai Thogai reaching women directly, and expanded health and education provision.

The reasonable expectation was that voters would reward delivery. They did not, at least not sufficiently. In 2026, competent governance became the floor of Tamil politics, not the ceiling.

The third assumption concerned women voters. Magalir Urimai Thogai was the largest direct cash transfer to women in Tamil Nadu's history, and it was politically owned by the DMK.

Based on 2021 and 2024 voting patterns, the expectation was that women would form the party's structural firewall. That firewall did not hold at the required scale.

This raises a difficult question for the DMK: has women's empowerment within the Tamil welfare state produced a rights based political identity, or does it remain a transactional relationship in which the recipient may appreciate the benefit without feeling the message infused by the government.

For instance, Vijay's TVK has promised a cash transfer which signals a gift or a largesse and not a right/ entitlement.

The fourth assumption was that Vijay would primarily damage the AIADMK. The AIADMK entered the election weakened by factional conflict, the long aftermath of Jayalalithaa's death, the 2021 defeat, and the 2024 parliamentary humiliation.

It seemed likely that the party would lose heavily to the most credible non DMK alternative. Yet its dominant caste bastions largely held: The Kongu belt, the southern Thevar belt, and parts of Vanniyar territory.

EPS (AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy) retained the core. What he could not retain was the non-dominant caste segment of the AIADMK's old social coalition, voters for whom MGR and Jayalalithaa were cross caste figures rather than caste protectors. That bloc moved to Vijay.

The wave, then, was not missed because it was invisible. It was missed because the analytical frame was wrong. We assumed organisation would matter more than affective networks, delivery would translate into rewards, women's welfare would consolidate women's votes, and AIADMK weakness would mean AIADMK collapse.

Each assumption was plausible. Each was overtaken by the verdict. The result is sobering because the variables that decided the election were not the ones Tamil Nadu's political class, including those who write about it, had learnt to weigh.

IMAGE: Vijay and Rahul Gandhi join hands during the swearing in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai. May 10, 2026. Photograph: @RahulGandhi X/ANI Video Grab

What worked in Vijay's favour apart from his movie star appeal?

Vijay's cinematic following was the foundation, but it does not fully explain the scale of TVK's victory. Fan clubs alone would not have produced this result.

Three additional factors mattered.

The first was the intimacy of his campaign. The relationship between Vijay and his supporters was unusually direct. There was no heavy party structure between leader and voter, no second rung leadership to mediate access, no district committees requiring negotiation.

TVK converted the emotional infrastructure of fan clubs into political mobilisation. This was especially powerful among voters whose political socialisation had taken place through phones, screens and fandom rather than party branches or reading rooms.

Vijay did not replicate the classic Dravidian mobilisation model perfected differently by the DMK under C N Annadurai and Kalaignar Karunanidhi the AIADMK under MGR. He bypassed it, and the bypass was rewarded.

The second factor was the absorption of the Naam Tamilar Katchi vote. For more than a decade, Seeman had cultivated a politics of grievance, ethnic pride and dissent that produced a substantial vote share but no legislative power.

In 2026, that protest bloc appears to have found a more effective vehicle in the TVK. NTK is one of the unannounced casualties of this verdict. This also tells us something about Vijay's voters: Many were not newly politicised.

They were already dissenting; they simply moved to a formation that looked capable of winning. This is also true of a big section of upper castes or Hindi-speaking communities that would vote for BJP.

'Vijay did not present himself as an outsider to the Dravidian tradition, but as its successor'

The third factor is ideological, and it is the most under-rated. Vijay did not present himself as an outsider to the Dravidian tradition. He presented himself as its successor.

TVK's stated ideology foregrounds state autonomy, the two language policy, proportional social justice, rationalism, and Periyar. The implicit argument was that the DMK had drifted from its founding commitments: Dynastic inheritance had thickened, and the socio-cultural infrastructure of Dravidian transmission had weakened.

This is what much of the commentary has missed. Vijay did not defeat Dravidian politics from outside. He entered the Dravidian field and claimed ownership of it. His argument was not that the room should be destroyed. It was that the present occupants no longer deserved to remain in it.

IMAGE: Vijay arrives at the secretariat in Chennai to assume charge as Tamil Nadu's chief minister. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo

Has Vijay broken the six decade hold of the two Dravidian parties, or is this only a crack in the citadel?

The question forces a choice that does not quite capture what has happened. The hold of the two Dravidian parties has been broken in the sense that Tamil Nadu can no longer be understood simply as an alternation between the DMK and AIADMK.

But the hold of Dravidianism has not been broken. Confusing the two is the central category error in much of the post result commentary.

Vijay has not displaced the Dravidian frame. He has tried to repossess it. State autonomy, the two language policy, Periyarist genealogy, rationalism and social reform all appear in TVK's ideological vocabulary.

The election has not settled whether his claim to that inheritance is more legitimate than the DMK's. It has only given him the institutional platform from which he gets to make that claim (or not).

What 2026 has produced is therefore not the end of Dravidian politics, but a contest within it. The citadel has been breached, but the challengers did not come from outside the tradition.

They came from within, arguing that the present custodians had lost moral and political possession of it.

Whether this becomes a lasting realignment depends on what TVK now becomes. At present, it is closer to a fan club -- under and un-politicised -- with electoral certification than a fully institutionalised party.

Its legislators are largely novices. Cadre systems, district structures, ideological training, civil society links and a serious second rung still have to be built.

MGR constructed the AIADMK before becoming chief minister. Vijay has won first and must now build later. Whether he can do in office what his predecessors did before office will determine whether 2026 is remembered as a realignment or a fancy interruption.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff