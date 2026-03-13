IED Blast Kills Seven Police Officers in Northwest Pakistan

A devastating IED blast in Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, has killed seven police officers, prompting a security response and condemnation from government officials.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Seven police officers were killed in Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, after their vehicle was struck by an IED.

The roadside IED detonated during a routine police patrol near the Rasool Khel check post.

One injured policeman later died in hospital, raising the death toll to seven.

Pakistani security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find the perpetrators.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemned the attack and has sought a detailed report on the incident.

At least seven police personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Friday, local police said.

The incident occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area in Lakki Marwat district when a police mobile on routine patrol near the Rasool Khel check post was hit by a roadside IED.

During the patrol, a roadside improvised explosive device detonated with a powerful blast, directly hitting the police vehicle.

As a result of the explosion, SHO Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed on the spot.

One policeman, identified as Insafuddin, sustained serious injuries in the blast but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.

Investigation and Security Measures

Police and other security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Evidence is also being collected at the blast site.

Security authorities stated that efforts are underway to trace the perpetrators involved in the attack, while security in the area has been further tightened.

Government Response

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has taken notice of the blast in Lakki Marwat and strongly condemned the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Chief Minister has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

Sohail Afridi expressed deep sorrow over the killing of six police personnel in the explosion. He termed the loss of lives as extremely tragic.

The chief minister said the provincial government stands in complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs during this difficult time.

He also directed authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

Sohail Afridi said cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the people and security forces.