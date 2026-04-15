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Home  » News » Delhi Police Investigate 'Objectionable Material' Placed at Temple Gate

Delhi Police Investigate 'Objectionable Material' Placed at Temple Gate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 20:21 IST

Delhi Police are investigating after 'objectionable material' was discovered at a temple in Dayalpur, sparking concerns and prompting a swift response to maintain calm and investigate the incident.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police are investigating the placement of 'objectionable material' at a temple gate in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi.
  • An FIR has been registered under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to insulting religion or defiling a place of worship.
  • Police are actively searching for the individuals involved and collecting evidence from the scene and surrounding areas.
  • Increased police presence has been deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent further incidents.
  • CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi temple incident.

A police case was filed over the placement of "objectionable material" at the gate of a temple in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the object was reported at Dayalpur Police Station on April 15.

 

"Acting swiftly, a team was rushed to the spot where the alleged objectionable or obnoxious object had been found placed at the entrance of the temple," a police officer said.

An FIR under Section 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident, the officer said.

Investigation and Security Measures

"Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the person or persons involved in the act. Efforts are underway to collect evidence from the scene and surrounding areas," the officer said.

Force has been deployed in the area on a round-the-clock basis to maintain calm.

The police said they are scanning CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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