IAF Rafales Head To Alaska

Glimpses from the Indian Air Force participation in the multinational Red Flag 24 exercise at the US air force's Eielson base in Alaska.
'An IAF contingent arrived today at the Eielson AF Base of US Air Force, at Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24,' the IAF tweeted.
'Ably supported by its IL-78 air to air refuellers and the C-17 transport ac, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.
'Aimed to integrate aircrew in a multinational environment, Ex Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise.'
