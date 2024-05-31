IAF Rafales Head To Alaska

Glimpses from the Indian Air Force participation in the multinational Red Flag 24 exercise at the US air force's Eielson base in Alaska.

'An IAF contingent arrived today at the Eielson AF Base of US Air Force, at Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24,' the IAF tweeted.

'Ably supported by its IL-78 air to air refuellers and the C-17 transport ac, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.

'Aimed to integrate aircrew in a multinational environment, Ex Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise.'

IMAGE: IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with the help of its IL-78 air-to-air refuellers to participate in the Red Flag 24 in Alaska. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another view of the Rafale being refueled by air-to-air refueller IL-78.

IMAGE: A group photo when the IAF contingent arrived to participate in the multinational exercise.

IMAGE: The Red Flag 24 Badage.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com