Why These Pix Will Scare India's Enemies

Exercise Cope India brings together the Indian Air Force and the United States air force to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two air forces.

Exercise Cope India was first conducted in 2004.

Exercise Cope India 23 is currently being conducted from April 1 to April 24, 2023 at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda, and Agra.

IMAGE: The Indian Army and IAF carried out a multi-domain exercise in strategically key areas in the Eastern sector as part of Exercise Cope India 23, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Glimpses from Exercise Cope India 23 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

IMAGE: The USAF's 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer seen during Exercise Cope India 2023.

IMAGE: The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer flying with other fighter aircraft.

IMAGE: The exercise is aimed to improve intense air combat manoeuvring and inter-operability in defence system.

IMAGE: The exercise validates joint plans for strategic airlift of specialised forces by landing and dropping in designated areas.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com