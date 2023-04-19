News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why These Pix Will Scare India's Enemies

Why These Pix Will Scare India's Enemies

By REDIFF NEWS
April 19, 2023 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Exercise Cope India brings together the Indian Air Force and the United States air force to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two air forces.

Exercise Cope India was first conducted in 2004.

Exercise Cope India 23 is currently being conducted from April 1 to April 24, 2023 at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda, and Agra.

 

IMAGE: The Indian Army and IAF carried out a multi-domain exercise in strategically key areas in the Eastern sector as part of Exercise Cope India 23, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Glimpses from Exercise Cope India 23 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: The USAF's 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer seen during Exercise Cope India 2023.

 

IMAGE: The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer flying with other fighter aircraft.

 

IMAGE: The exercise is aimed to improve intense air combat manoeuvring and inter-operability in defence system.

 

IMAGE: The exercise validates joint plans for strategic airlift of specialised forces by landing and dropping in designated areas.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Mission Accomplished: When IAF Made History
Mission Accomplished: When IAF Made History
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
A 1971 War Hero You Must Know
A 1971 War Hero You Must Know
Why Dhoni Copied Rajini's 'great pose'
Why Dhoni Copied Rajini's 'great pose'
Rajnath asks Army to keep strong vigil at China border
Rajnath asks Army to keep strong vigil at China border
Guess Who Plays Murali In Bio-Pic?
Guess Who Plays Murali In Bio-Pic?
LSG Celebrates 'Kaptaan Sahab's' Birthday
LSG Celebrates 'Kaptaan Sahab's' Birthday
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What if Nehru had used the IAF in 1962?

What if Nehru had used the IAF in 1962?

Kargil: How MiG-25 Played A Special Role

Kargil: How MiG-25 Played A Special Role

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances