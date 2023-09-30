What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?

Soldiers from the Indian and US armies carried out a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas.

The two armies on Friday, September 29, 2023, carried out field training drills in Alaska, according to Indian Army officers.

'Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies, the Indian Army posted on X.

The exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright.

All photographs: ANI Photo

