News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?

What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 30, 2023 18:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Soldiers from the Indian and US armies carried out a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas.

The two armies on Friday, September 29, 2023, carried out field training drills in Alaska, according to Indian Army officers.

'Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies, the Indian Army posted on X.

The exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright.

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
SEE: India Army conducts war exercises in Ladakh
SEE: India Army conducts war exercises in Ladakh
Game Changers For India's Military
Game Changers For India's Military
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak
Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak
'Dream is that our daughter should win Olympic medal'
'Dream is that our daughter should win Olympic medal'
Why analysts remain watchful of bank stocks
Why analysts remain watchful of bank stocks
Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after man's death
Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after man's death
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises

Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises

Army, IAF conduct mega exercise in eastern sector

Army, IAF conduct mega exercise in eastern sector

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances