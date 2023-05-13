News
Rediff.com  » News » I told high command I will deliver Karnataka, says state Congress chief DKS

I told high command I will deliver Karnataka, says state Congress chief DKS

Source: PTI
May 13, 2023 14:04 IST
Overcome with emotions, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday broke down while reacting to the assembly elections results and gave credit to the Gandhi family for reposing their faith in his leadership in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (right) with his brother and MP, DK Suresh. Photograph: ANI Photo

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister thanked the party cadres and leaders for the victory.

He also said that he had told the party high command that he will ensure the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

 

"I give credit to party cadres and all the leaders for the party's victory. People have reposed faith in us and the leaders supported us. It is a collective leadership and we have worked jointly," Shivakumar said, his voice choking.

"I had told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge that we will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me when the 'BJP people' had put me in jail.  This is the confidence the Gandhi family, Congress and the entire country has bestowed on me," he said.

He also thanked the leaders in the state including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the MLAs and all the party office-bearers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
