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Five Arrested in Goa for Smuggling Hydroponic Weed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 18:52 IST

Five passengers have been arrested by Goa Customs at Manohar International Airport for attempting to smuggle over Rs 8 crore worth of hydroponic weed into India, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Goa Customs officials arrested five passengers at Manohar International Airport for smuggling hydroponic weed.
  • The seized hydroponic weed weighed 23.8 kg and is valued at over Rs 8 crore in the black market.
  • The passengers arrived from Bangkok and Abu Dhabi and concealed the contraband in food packets.
  • The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
  • An investigation is currently underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

The Goa Customs have arrested five passengers with 23.8 kg of hydroponic weed worth more than Rs 8 crore at the Manohar International Airport (MIA), officials said on Friday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted passengers who arrived from Bangkok (Thailand) and Abu Dhabi via Muscat on Wednesday, Customs Commissioner Sunil B Deshmukh said.

 

He said that the AIU seized 23.8 kg of the contraband concealed inside food packets in the passengers' checked-in baggage.

The substance was found to be hydroponic weed after testing, and the passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official said in a statement.

The seized contraband is worth more than Rs 8 crore in the black market, he said, adding that a probe is underway in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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