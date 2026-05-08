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Engineering Student Killed In Hyderabad 'Honour Killing'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 16:23 IST

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In a suspected honour killing, an engineering student in Hyderabad was murdered by relatives of his girlfriend, who disapproved of their long-standing love affair.

Key Points

  • An engineering student in Hyderabad was murdered, allegedly due to a love affair.
  • The victim was attacked with knives by the woman's relatives, who opposed the relationship.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident in Chilkalguda.
  • The victim's family protested, demanding the arrest of those involved in the killing.

A 22-year-old engineering student was murdered over a suspected love affair, police said on Friday.

Some family members and relatives of the woman allegedly attacked the victim, a BTech third-year student, with knives and stabbed him multiple times in Chilkalguda at about 9 pm on Thursday, as they were opposed to the relationship, police said based on preliminary investigation.

 

Protests Erupt After Student's Murder

The victim's family members held a protest on Friday demanding the arrest of the accused involved in the killing. Police subsequently dispersed them.

The deceased was reportedly having a love affair since school days with the woman, aged 22, who was his junior.

The relationship was allegedly opposed by her family members and they had also warned him over the matter, a police official said.

Police Investigation Underway

He was also threatened by them about four months ago. But no complaint was lodged in this regard with the police, the official further said.

While the deceased was watching a cricket match along with his friends in a room at Chilkalguda, the woman's brother, her brother-in-law, along with others, allegedly attacked him with knives.

Some local residents shifted him to a state-run hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A murder case was registered.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons, police said, adding the case is under investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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