Family Dispute Turns Deadly: Advocate Killed in Kushinagar

A Kushinagar advocate was tragically murdered following a heated family dispute, allegedly struck with an iron rod, prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.

Key Points A 53-year-old advocate in Kushinagar was allegedly murdered during a family dispute.

The advocate was reportedly struck on the head with an iron rod during an argument at his home.

The victim, Prasiddh Narayan Dixit, was a prominent lawyer and former president of the Bar Association.

Police have launched an investigation into the murder, with the victim's son accusing his brother and sister-in-law.

A 53-year-old advocate was murdered after allegedly being struck on his head with an iron rod following a family dispute here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Prasiddh Narayan Dixit, a resident of the Padrauna area of the district, had an argument with his family members at his home at around 8 pm on Friday.

As the argument escalated, a family member allegedly struck the advocate on the head with an iron rod, leaving him severely injured.

Upon hearing the commotion, some villagers rushed to the scene and took him to Gorakhpur for medical treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The advocate's younger son has accused his elder brother and elder sister-in-law of murdering their father by attacking him with an iron rod.

Dixit practised at the District and Sessions Court in Kushinagar and had also served as the president of the Bar Association on five occasions.

The police have secured the body for a post-mortem, they said.

Padrauna SHO Omprakash Tiwari said that no formal written complaint has been submitted regarding the case. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter at their own level.