News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC directs X to take down BJP's clip on Muslim quota

EC directs X to take down BJP's clip on Muslim quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 07, 2024 19:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Election Commission on Tuesday directed social media platform 'X' to 'immediately' take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party related to the row over reservation for the Muslim community.

IMAGE: A woman holds a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP symbol lotus during his public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune, on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter to the nodal officer of 'X', the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video.

 

The panel said the animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP on its social media handle was violative of the extant legal framework.

The EC said the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka registered an FIR in this connection and wrote to 'X' on May 5 to take down the objectionable post as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

"However, the post has not been taken down yet. Therefore, 'X' is directed to take down the post immediately," the EC said.

The fresh directive to 'X' came on the day votes were being cast in the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Polling in the other 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka was held on April 26.

The Karnataka Congress had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, accusing the BJP of promoting enmity and hatred between the Muslim and the SC/ST communities.

The complaint pertains to an animated video shared by the Karnataka BJP, which has caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The cartoon shows the leaders putting an egg marked 'Muslim' on a bird's nest and after it hatches, Gandhi feeds 'funds' to the 'Muslim' hatchling while others strive for it.

The 'Muslim' hatchling grows as a result and kicks the three others -- SC, ST and OBC -- out as Gandhi and Siddaramaiah laugh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?
Where Was Modi When We Needed Him Most?
Where Was Modi When We Needed Him Most?
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Will Aus skipper Marsh be fit to bowl at T20WC?
Will Aus skipper Marsh be fit to bowl at T20WC?
Suryakumar has to bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup: Lara
Suryakumar has to bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup: Lara
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians refuse to rest Bumrah
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians refuse to rest Bumrah
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Cong will put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple: Modi

Cong will put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple: Modi

Muslims should get reservations, but...: Lalu

Muslims should get reservations, but...: Lalu

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances