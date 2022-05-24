The Ukrainian Stamp Of Resistance

The Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian Postal Service, released a postal stamp, May 23, 2022 to commemorate the resistance of the Ukrainian soldier to surrender and the war cry 'Russian warship, go f*** yourself' that resonated on the Snake Island's Ukrainian military outpost on the Black Sea during the first day of the Russian invasion.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukrainian anti-Russian stamps.

IMAGE: A man shows a series of commemorative Snake Island anti-Russian stamps that he bought in Kyiv. One of the stamps with the soldier and the warship reads 'Russian Warship Done!'

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman licks anti-Russian stamps as she speaks to the media outside the post office in Kyiv.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: People queue up to buy the anti-Russian stamps at the post office in Kyiv.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: People crowd outside the post office in Kyiv to buy the anti-Russian stamps.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

IMAGE: A person shoots a video during a presentation of postage stamps featuring a Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture at a Russian ship, at a post office in Lviv.

Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

