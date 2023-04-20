How Many Indians In This Photo?

One.

Akshata Murty, who is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, retains the passport of the country where she was born to Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy and best-selling author Sudha Murty.

Rishi, who was born to Indian parents from Africa, is, of course, a British national.

There is a third personality in this photograph with Indian origins. Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Dr Leo Varadkar, whose father Dr Ashok Varadkar was born in Bombay and migrated to the emerald isle in the 1960s.

When U2 performed at the D Y Patil stadium in Mumbai on December 15, 2019, Bono -- inarguably the most famous Irishman on the planet -- asked the Mumbaikars how many Varadkars were in the audience.

IMAGE: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Dr Leo Varadkar who at 6' 4" tall is almost a head taller than former US president Bill Clinton, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty at an event at Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 19, 2023 marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. All Photographs: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Varadkar -- a doctor who completed his internship at Mumbai's hallowed KEM Hospital -- greets Hillary Clinton.

IMAGE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Dr Varadkar.

IMAGE: Dr Varadkar, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast Ian Greer, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

IMAGE: Dr Varadkar -- who is also gay -- speaks to the media.

IMAGE: Dr Varadkar poses for a selfie.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com