Glimpses of Westminster Abbey in London where Great Britain's King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6, 2023.

Westminster Abbey has been used as England's coronation church since William the Conqueror in 1066, with the exception of Kings Edward V and Edward VIII, who were not crowned.

King Charles III will be the British isles's 40th reigning monarch.

IMAGE: The entrance to Westminster Abbey. All photographs: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

IMAGE: Inside Westminster Abbey, here and below.

IMAGE: The queen's diamond jubilee galleries at Westminster Abbey.

IMAGE: The Coronation Chair inside Westminster Abbey.

IMAGE: The Cosmati pavement, a mosaic containing marble, stone, glass and metal that dates to the 13th century, and the spot where Charles's coronation will take place.

